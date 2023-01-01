Swiss francs to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert CHF to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
20,675.60 szl

1.00000 CHF = 20.67560 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.088990.6341.497461.678590.9645518.7862
1 GBP1.1429911.24475103.6061.711781.918841.1024721.475
1 USD0.918350.803374183.23451.37521.541540.8858517.2525
1 INR0.01103340.009651940.012014210.0165220.01852050.01064280.207276

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CHF20.67560 SZL
5 CHF103.37800 SZL
10 CHF206.75600 SZL
20 CHF413.51200 SZL
50 CHF1033.78000 SZL
100 CHF2067.56000 SZL
250 CHF5168.90000 SZL
500 CHF10337.80000 SZL
1000 CHF20675.60000 SZL
2000 CHF41351.20000 SZL
5000 CHF103378.00000 SZL
10000 CHF206756.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Swiss Franc
1 SZL0.04837 CHF
5 SZL0.24183 CHF
10 SZL0.48366 CHF
20 SZL0.96732 CHF
50 SZL2.41831 CHF
100 SZL4.83661 CHF
250 SZL12.09153 CHF
500 SZL24.18305 CHF
1000 SZL48.36610 CHF
2000 SZL96.73220 CHF
5000 SZL241.83050 CHF
10000 SZL483.66100 CHF