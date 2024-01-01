Polish zloty to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert PLN to SZL at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = L4.398 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SZL
1 PLN to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.54044.7045
Low4.37894.3789
Average4.45774.5644
Change-3.14%-5.31%
View full history

1 PLN to SZL stats

The performance of PLN to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5404 and a 30 day low of 4.3789. This means the 30 day average was 4.4577. The change for PLN to SZL was -3.14.

The performance of PLN to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7045 and a 90 day low of 4.3789. This means the 90 day average was 4.5644. The change for PLN to SZL was -5.31.

Track market ratesView PLN to SZL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0640.8661,379.5210.93923.34
1 EUR1.0810.83290.790.9351,489.8811.81425.207
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.0991.1241,790.3414.19630.291
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.410.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PLN4.39801 SZL
5 PLN21.99005 SZL
10 PLN43.98010 SZL
20 PLN87.96020 SZL
50 PLN219.90050 SZL
100 PLN439.80100 SZL
250 PLN1,099.50250 SZL
500 PLN2,199.00500 SZL
1000 PLN4,398.01000 SZL
2000 PLN8,796.02000 SZL
5000 PLN21,990.05000 SZL
10000 PLN43,980.10000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Polish Zloty
1 SZL0.22738 PLN
5 SZL1.13688 PLN
10 SZL2.27376 PLN
20 SZL4.54752 PLN
50 SZL11.36880 PLN
100 SZL22.73760 PLN
250 SZL56.84400 PLN
500 SZL113.68800 PLN
1000 SZL227.37600 PLN
2000 SZL454.75200 PLN
5000 SZL1,136.88000 PLN
10000 SZL2,273.76000 PLN