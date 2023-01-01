US dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert USD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
18,427 szl

1.00000 USD = 18.42700 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
How to convert US dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 USD18.42700 SZL
5 USD92.13500 SZL
10 USD184.27000 SZL
20 USD368.54000 SZL
50 USD921.35000 SZL
100 USD1842.70000 SZL
250 USD4606.75000 SZL
500 USD9213.50000 SZL
1000 USD18427.00000 SZL
2000 USD36854.00000 SZL
5000 USD92135.00000 SZL
10000 USD184270.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / US Dollar
1 SZL0.05427 USD
5 SZL0.27134 USD
10 SZL0.54268 USD
20 SZL1.08536 USD
50 SZL2.71341 USD
100 SZL5.42682 USD
250 SZL13.56705 USD
500 SZL27.13410 USD
1000 SZL54.26820 USD
2000 SZL108.53640 USD
5000 SZL271.34100 USD
10000 SZL542.68200 USD