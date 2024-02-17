5 Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas

Convert CNY to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 cny
16.42 czk

1.00000 CNY = 3.28325 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CNY3.28325 CZK
5 CNY16.41625 CZK
10 CNY32.83250 CZK
20 CNY65.66500 CZK
50 CNY164.16250 CZK
100 CNY328.32500 CZK
250 CNY820.81250 CZK
500 CNY1641.62500 CZK
1000 CNY3283.25000 CZK
2000 CNY6566.50000 CZK
5000 CNY16416.25000 CZK
10000 CNY32832.50000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CZK0.30458 CNY
5 CZK1.52289 CNY
10 CZK3.04577 CNY
20 CZK6.09154 CNY
50 CZK15.22885 CNY
100 CZK30.45770 CNY
250 CZK76.14425 CNY
500 CZK152.28850 CNY
1000 CZK304.57700 CNY
2000 CZK609.15400 CNY
5000 CZK1522.88500 CNY
10000 CZK3045.77000 CNY