5000 Czech korunas to Turkish liras

Convert CZK to TRY at the real exchange rate

5,000 czk
6,529.55 try

1.00000 CZK = 1.30591 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Turkish Lira
1 CZK1.30591 TRY
5 CZK6.52955 TRY
10 CZK13.05910 TRY
20 CZK26.11820 TRY
50 CZK65.29550 TRY
100 CZK130.59100 TRY
250 CZK326.47750 TRY
500 CZK652.95500 TRY
1000 CZK1305.91000 TRY
2000 CZK2611.82000 TRY
5000 CZK6529.55000 TRY
10000 CZK13059.10000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TRY0.76575 CZK
5 TRY3.82873 CZK
10 TRY7.65747 CZK
20 TRY15.31494 CZK
50 TRY38.28735 CZK
100 TRY76.57470 CZK
250 TRY191.43675 CZK
500 TRY382.87350 CZK
1000 TRY765.74700 CZK
2000 TRY1531.49400 CZK
5000 TRY3828.73500 CZK
10000 TRY7657.47000 CZK