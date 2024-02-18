1 thousand Czech korunas to Swedish kronor

Convert CZK to SEK

1,000 czk
442.35 sek

1.00000 CZK = 0.44235 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Swedish Krona
1 CZK0.44235 SEK
5 CZK2.21174 SEK
10 CZK4.42348 SEK
20 CZK8.84696 SEK
50 CZK22.11740 SEK
100 CZK44.23480 SEK
250 CZK110.58700 SEK
500 CZK221.17400 SEK
1000 CZK442.34800 SEK
2000 CZK884.69600 SEK
5000 CZK2211.74000 SEK
10000 CZK4423.48000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SEK2.26066 CZK
5 SEK11.30330 CZK
10 SEK22.60660 CZK
20 SEK45.21320 CZK
50 SEK113.03300 CZK
100 SEK226.06600 CZK
250 SEK565.16500 CZK
500 SEK1130.33000 CZK
1000 SEK2260.66000 CZK
2000 SEK4521.32000 CZK
5000 SEK11303.30000 CZK
10000 SEK22606.60000 CZK