1 thousand Swedish kronor to Czech korunas

Convert SEK to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
2,264.44 czk

1.00000 SEK = 2.26444 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SEK2.26444 CZK
5 SEK11.32220 CZK
10 SEK22.64440 CZK
20 SEK45.28880 CZK
50 SEK113.22200 CZK
100 SEK226.44400 CZK
250 SEK566.11000 CZK
500 SEK1132.22000 CZK
1000 SEK2264.44000 CZK
2000 SEK4528.88000 CZK
5000 SEK11322.20000 CZK
10000 SEK22644.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Swedish Krona
1 CZK0.44161 SEK
5 CZK2.20805 SEK
10 CZK4.41610 SEK
20 CZK8.83220 SEK
50 CZK22.08050 SEK
100 CZK44.16100 SEK
250 CZK110.40250 SEK
500 CZK220.80500 SEK
1000 CZK441.61000 SEK
2000 CZK883.22000 SEK
5000 CZK2208.05000 SEK
10000 CZK4416.10000 SEK