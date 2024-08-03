Euro to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Czech korunas is currently 25.332 today, reflecting a 0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.069% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 25.479 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 25.257 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.291% decrease in value.