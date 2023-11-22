250 US dollars to Czech korunas

Convert USD to CZK at the real exchange rate

250 usd
5,611.50 czk

1.00000 USD = 22.44600 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06399590.1146260.001055090.0007054790.0006147180.005496720.0131989
1 INR15.62611.791150.01648680.01102380.009605590.08589180.206247
1 JPY8.724030.55830210.009204610.00615460.005362820.04795360.115148
1 CAD947.78960.6546108.64110.6686450.5826235.2097312.5098

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 USD22.44600 CZK
5 USD112.23000 CZK
10 USD224.46000 CZK
20 USD448.92000 CZK
50 USD1122.30000 CZK
100 USD2244.60000 CZK
250 USD5611.50000 CZK
500 USD11223.00000 CZK
1000 USD22446.00000 CZK
2000 USD44892.00000 CZK
5000 USD112230.00000 CZK
10000 USD224460.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / US Dollar
1 CZK0.04455 USD
5 CZK0.22276 USD
10 CZK0.44551 USD
20 CZK0.89103 USD
50 CZK2.22757 USD
100 CZK4.45514 USD
250 CZK11.13785 USD
500 CZK22.27570 USD
1000 CZK44.55140 USD
2000 CZK89.10280 USD
5000 CZK222.75700 USD
10000 CZK445.51400 USD