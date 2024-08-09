100 Bulgarian levs to Czech korunas

Convert BGN to CZK at the real exchange rate

100 bgn
1,290.79 czk

лв1.000 BGN = Kč12.91 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:35
BGN to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.002413.0024
Low12.881012.5527
Average12.948412.7785
Change-0.54%1.28%
1 BGN to CZK stats

The performance of BGN to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.0024 and a 30 day low of 12.8810. This means the 30 day average was 12.9484. The change for BGN to CZK was -0.54.

The performance of BGN to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.0024 and a 90 day low of 12.5527. This means the 90 day average was 12.7785. The change for BGN to CZK was 1.28.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BGN12.90790 CZK
5 BGN64.53950 CZK
10 BGN129.07900 CZK
20 BGN258.15800 CZK
50 BGN645.39500 CZK
100 BGN1,290.79000 CZK
250 BGN3,226.97500 CZK
500 BGN6,453.95000 CZK
1000 BGN12,907.90000 CZK
2000 BGN25,815.80000 CZK
5000 BGN64,539.50000 CZK
10000 BGN129,079.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bulgarian Lev
1 CZK0.07747 BGN
5 CZK0.38736 BGN
10 CZK0.77472 BGN
20 CZK1.54944 BGN
50 CZK3.87361 BGN
100 CZK7.74722 BGN
250 CZK19.36805 BGN
500 CZK38.73610 BGN
1000 CZK77.47220 BGN
2000 CZK154.94440 BGN
5000 CZK387.36100 BGN
10000 CZK774.72200 BGN