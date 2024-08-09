250 Bulgarian levs to Czech korunas
Convert BGN to CZK at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.0024
|13.0024
|Low
|12.8810
|12.5527
|Average
|12.9484
|12.7785
|Change
|-0.54%
|1.28%
|View full history
1 BGN to CZK stats
The performance of BGN to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.0024 and a 30 day low of 12.8810. This means the 30 day average was 12.9484. The change for BGN to CZK was -0.54.
The performance of BGN to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.0024 and a 90 day low of 12.5527. This means the 90 day average was 12.7785. The change for BGN to CZK was 1.28.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Czech Republic Koruna
|1 BGN
|12.90790 CZK
|5 BGN
|64.53950 CZK
|10 BGN
|129.07900 CZK
|20 BGN
|258.15800 CZK
|50 BGN
|645.39500 CZK
|100 BGN
|1,290.79000 CZK
|250 BGN
|3,226.97500 CZK
|500 BGN
|6,453.95000 CZK
|1000 BGN
|12,907.90000 CZK
|2000 BGN
|25,815.80000 CZK
|5000 BGN
|64,539.50000 CZK
|10000 BGN
|129,079.00000 CZK