뉴질랜드 달러 → 체코 코루나

실제 환율로 NZD → CZK 변환

1000 nzd
14001.20 czk

1.00000 NZD = 14.00120 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8615051.0947590.9551.470741.644880.936318.5965
1 GBP1.1607611.27075105.5781.707191.909321.0868221.5862
1 USD0.913450.786937183.08291.343451.502520.8552516.987
1 INR0.01099440.009471710.012036210.016170.01808450.01029390.204458

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 체코 코루나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → CZK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 체코 코루나
1 NZD14.00120 CZK
5 NZD70.00600 CZK
10 NZD140.01200 CZK
20 NZD280.02400 CZK
50 NZD700.06000 CZK
100 NZD1400.12000 CZK
250 NZD3500.30000 CZK
500 NZD7000.60000 CZK
1000 NZD14001.20000 CZK
2000 NZD28002.40000 CZK
5000 NZD70006.00000 CZK
10000 NZD140012.00000 CZK
환율 체코 코루나 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 CZK0.07142 NZD
5 CZK0.35711 NZD
10 CZK0.71422 NZD
20 CZK1.42845 NZD
50 CZK3.57111 NZD
100 CZK7.14223 NZD
250 CZK17.85557 NZD
500 CZK35.71115 NZD
1000 CZK71.42230 NZD
2000 CZK142.84460 NZD
5000 CZK357.11150 NZD
10000 CZK714.22300 NZD