500 Swiss francs to Turkish liras

Convert CHF to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 chf
14999.85 try

1.00000 CHF = 29.99970 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:5 UTC
CHF to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkish Lira
1 CHF29.99970 TRY
5 CHF149.99850 TRY
10 CHF299.99700 TRY
20 CHF599.99400 TRY
50 CHF1499.98500 TRY
100 CHF2999.97000 TRY
250 CHF7499.92500 TRY
500 CHF14999.85000 TRY
1000 CHF29999.70000 TRY
2000 CHF59999.40000 TRY
5000 CHF149998.50000 TRY
10000 CHF299997.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swiss Franc
1 TRY0.03333 CHF
5 TRY0.16667 CHF
10 TRY0.33334 CHF
20 TRY0.66667 CHF
50 TRY1.66668 CHF
100 TRY3.33337 CHF
250 TRY8.33343 CHF
500 TRY16.66685 CHF
1000 TRY33.33370 CHF
2000 TRY66.66740 CHF
5000 TRY166.66850 CHF
10000 TRY333.33700 CHF