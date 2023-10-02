1 Swiss franc to Hong Kong dollars

Convert CHF to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 chf
8.55 hkd

1.00000 CHF = 8.54622 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:34 UTC
CHF to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.056887.75141.43451.642780.9683518.3944
1GBP1.1538711.2194101.2531.655211.895541.1173521.2246
1USD0.946250.820075183.0351.35741.554480.916317.4058
1INR0.01139580.009876260.012043110.01634730.01872080.01103510.20962

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CHF8.54622 HKD
5 CHF42.73110 HKD
10 CHF85.46220 HKD
20 CHF170.92440 HKD
50 CHF427.31100 HKD
100 CHF854.62200 HKD
250 CHF2136.55500 HKD
500 CHF4273.11000 HKD
1000 CHF8546.22000 HKD
2000 CHF17092.44000 HKD
5000 CHF42731.10000 HKD
10000 CHF85462.20000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swiss Franc
100 HKD11.70110 CHF
200 HKD23.40220 CHF
300 HKD35.10330 CHF
500 HKD58.50550 CHF
1000 HKD117.01100 CHF
2000 HKD234.02200 CHF
2500 HKD292.52750 CHF
3000 HKD351.03300 CHF
4000 HKD468.04400 CHF
5000 HKD585.05500 CHF
10000 HKD1170.11000 CHF
20000 HKD2340.22000 CHF