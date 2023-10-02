10 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Swiss francs

Convert HKD to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 hkd
1,178.14 chf

1.00000 HKD = 0.11781 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53 UTC
HKD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swiss Franc
100 HKD11.78140 CHF
200 HKD23.56280 CHF
300 HKD35.34420 CHF
500 HKD58.90700 CHF
1000 HKD117.81400 CHF
2000 HKD235.62800 CHF
2500 HKD294.53500 CHF
3000 HKD353.44200 CHF
4000 HKD471.25600 CHF
5000 HKD589.07000 CHF
10000 HKD1178.14000 CHF
20000 HKD2356.28000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CHF8.48797 HKD
5 CHF42.43985 HKD
10 CHF84.87970 HKD
20 CHF169.75940 HKD
50 CHF424.39850 HKD
100 CHF848.79700 HKD
250 CHF2121.99250 HKD
500 CHF4243.98500 HKD
1000 CHF8487.97000 HKD
2000 CHF16975.94000 HKD
5000 CHF42439.85000 HKD
10000 CHF84879.70000 HKD