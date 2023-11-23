100 Swiss francs to Hong Kong dollars

Convert CHF to HKD at the real exchange rate

100 chf
883.40 hkd

1.00000 CHF = 8.83400 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:56
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.090590.83871.492021.663620.9624518.7494
1 GBP1.1467911.25055104.1711.7111.907781.1037321.5012
1 USD0.916950.799648183.31.36821.525550.8825517.1934
1 INR0.01100850.009599620.012004810.0164250.0183140.01059480.206403

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CHF8.83400 HKD
5 CHF44.17000 HKD
10 CHF88.34000 HKD
20 CHF176.68000 HKD
50 CHF441.70000 HKD
100 CHF883.40000 HKD
250 CHF2208.50000 HKD
500 CHF4417.00000 HKD
1000 CHF8834.00000 HKD
2000 CHF17668.00000 HKD
5000 CHF44170.00000 HKD
10000 CHF88340.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swiss Franc
100 HKD11.31990 CHF
200 HKD22.63980 CHF
300 HKD33.95970 CHF
500 HKD56.59950 CHF
1000 HKD113.19900 CHF
2000 HKD226.39800 CHF
2500 HKD282.99750 CHF
3000 HKD339.59700 CHF
4000 HKD452.79600 CHF
5000 HKD565.99500 CHF
10000 HKD1131.99000 CHF
20000 HKD2263.98000 CHF