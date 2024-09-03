Singapore dollar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Swiss francs is currently 0.651 today, reflecting a -0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.633% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.653 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.646 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.217% decrease in value.