불가리아 레프 → 말레이시아 링깃

실제 환율로 BGN → MYR 변환

1000 bgn
2603.33 myr

1.00000 BGN = 2.60333 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24
환율 불가리아 레프 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 BGN2.60333 MYR
5 BGN13.01665 MYR
10 BGN26.03330 MYR
20 BGN52.06660 MYR
50 BGN130.16650 MYR
100 BGN260.33300 MYR
250 BGN650.83250 MYR
500 BGN1301.66500 MYR
1000 BGN2603.33000 MYR
2000 BGN5206.66000 MYR
5000 BGN13016.65000 MYR
10000 BGN26033.30000 MYR
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 불가리아 레프
1 MYR0.38412 BGN
5 MYR1.92061 BGN
10 MYR3.84123 BGN
20 MYR7.68246 BGN
50 MYR19.20615 BGN
100 MYR38.41230 BGN
250 MYR96.03075 BGN
500 MYR192.06150 BGN
1000 MYR384.12300 BGN
2000 MYR768.24600 BGN
5000 MYR1920.61500 BGN
10000 MYR3841.23000 BGN