뉴질랜드 달러 → 말레이시아 링깃

실제 환율로 NZD → MYR 변환

1,000 nzd
2,881.83 myr

1.00000 NZD = 2.88183 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503190.7871850.913783.08241.344150.85575146.1
1 AUD0.6652510.5236750.6078455.27060.8941960.56928897.193
1 GBP1.270351.9095811.16071105.5441.707541.08709185.598
1 EUR1.094451.645170.86154190.92951.47110.93657159.9

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 말레이시아 링깃 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → MYR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 NZD2.88183 MYR
5 NZD14.40915 MYR
10 NZD28.81830 MYR
20 NZD57.63660 MYR
50 NZD144.09150 MYR
100 NZD288.18300 MYR
250 NZD720.45750 MYR
500 NZD1440.91500 MYR
1000 NZD2881.83000 MYR
2000 NZD5763.66000 MYR
5000 NZD14409.15000 MYR
10000 NZD28818.30000 MYR
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 MYR0.34700 NZD
5 MYR1.73501 NZD
10 MYR3.47001 NZD
20 MYR6.94002 NZD
50 MYR17.35005 NZD
100 MYR34.70010 NZD
250 MYR86.75025 NZD
500 MYR173.50050 NZD
1000 MYR347.00100 NZD
2000 MYR694.00200 NZD
5000 MYR1735.00500 NZD
10000 MYR3470.01000 NZD