100 Malaysian ringgits to New Zealand dollars

Convert MYR to NZD at the real exchange rate

100 myr
35.84 nzd

1.00000 MYR = 0.35837 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:41 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.048587.26111.436711.658760.965118.9851
1GBP1.153811.20985100.6891.65781.914021.1135321.9066
1USD0.953750.826549183.22471.370251.582030.920118.1069
1INR0.01145990.009931530.012015710.01646450.01900910.01105560.217566

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / New Zealand Dollar
1 MYR0.35837 NZD
5 MYR1.79185 NZD
10 MYR3.58371 NZD
20 MYR7.16742 NZD
50 MYR17.91855 NZD
100 MYR35.83710 NZD
250 MYR89.59275 NZD
500 MYR179.18550 NZD
1000 MYR358.37100 NZD
2000 MYR716.74200 NZD
5000 MYR1791.85500 NZD
10000 MYR3583.71000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NZD2.79040 MYR
5 NZD13.95200 MYR
10 NZD27.90400 MYR
20 NZD55.80800 MYR
50 NZD139.52000 MYR
100 NZD279.04000 MYR
250 NZD697.60000 MYR
500 NZD1395.20000 MYR
1000 NZD2790.40000 MYR
2000 NZD5580.80000 MYR
5000 NZD13952.00000 MYR
10000 NZD27904.00000 MYR