2000 Australian dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert AUD to NZD at the real exchange rate

2000 aud
2169.82 nzd

1.00000 AUD = 1.08491 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80041683.31450.91811.65673149.2351.368951.34185
1 GBP1.249351104.0891.146992.06983186.4471.71031.67644
1 INR0.01200270.0096071710.01101980.01988521.791220.01643110.0161058
1 EUR1.08920.8718590.746211.80451162.5451.491061.46154

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 AUD1.08491 NZD
5 AUD5.42455 NZD
10 AUD10.84910 NZD
20 AUD21.69820 NZD
50 AUD54.24550 NZD
100 AUD108.49100 NZD
250 AUD271.22750 NZD
500 AUD542.45500 NZD
1000 AUD1084.91000 NZD
2000 AUD2169.82000 NZD
5000 AUD5424.55000 NZD
10000 AUD10849.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NZD0.92174 AUD
5 NZD4.60869 AUD
10 NZD9.21738 AUD
20 NZD18.43476 AUD
50 NZD46.08690 AUD
100 NZD92.17380 AUD
250 NZD230.43450 AUD
500 NZD460.86900 AUD
1000 NZD921.73800 AUD
2000 NZD1843.47600 AUD
5000 NZD4608.69000 AUD
10000 NZD9217.38000 AUD