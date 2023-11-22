1 thousand British pounds sterling to Australian dollars

Convert GBP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,908.73 aud

1.00000 GBP = 1.90873 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9173583.33351.52369148.7751.37050.88411.65645
1 EUR1.0901190.84181.66098162.191.493980.963751.8057
1 INR0.0120.011008110.01828431.78530.0164460.01060920.0198774
1 AUD0.65630.60205554.6918197.6410.8994590.5802351.08713

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Australian Dollar
1 GBP1.90873 AUD
5 GBP9.54365 AUD
10 GBP19.08730 AUD
20 GBP38.17460 AUD
50 GBP95.43650 AUD
100 GBP190.87300 AUD
250 GBP477.18250 AUD
500 GBP954.36500 AUD
1000 GBP1908.73000 AUD
2000 GBP3817.46000 AUD
5000 GBP9543.65000 AUD
10000 GBP19087.30000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 AUD0.52391 GBP
5 AUD2.61954 GBP
10 AUD5.23908 GBP
20 AUD10.47816 GBP
50 AUD26.19540 GBP
100 AUD52.39080 GBP
250 AUD130.97700 GBP
500 AUD261.95400 GBP
1000 AUD523.90800 GBP
2000 AUD1047.81600 GBP
5000 AUD2619.54000 GBP
10000 AUD5239.08000 GBP