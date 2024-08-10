10 Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BRL to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 brl
13.01 cny

R$1.000 BRL = ¥1.301 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33961.4175
Low1.24751.2475
Average1.29411.3384
Change-2.48%-7.22%
1 BRL to CNY stats

The performance of BRL to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3396 and a 30 day low of 1.2475. This means the 30 day average was 1.2941. The change for BRL to CNY was -2.48.

The performance of BRL to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4175 and a 90 day low of 1.2475. This means the 90 day average was 1.3384. The change for BRL to CNY was -7.22.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.30127 CNY
5 BRL6.50635 CNY
10 BRL13.01270 CNY
20 BRL26.02540 CNY
50 BRL65.06350 CNY
100 BRL130.12700 CNY
250 BRL325.31750 CNY
500 BRL650.63500 CNY
1000 BRL1,301.27000 CNY
2000 BRL2,602.54000 CNY
5000 BRL6,506.35000 CNY
10000 BRL13,012.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.76848 BRL
5 CNY3.84241 BRL
10 CNY7.68481 BRL
20 CNY15.36962 BRL
50 CNY38.42405 BRL
100 CNY76.84810 BRL
250 CNY192.12025 BRL
500 CNY384.24050 BRL
1000 CNY768.48100 BRL
2000 CNY1,536.96200 BRL
5000 CNY3,842.40500 BRL
10000 CNY7,684.81000 BRL