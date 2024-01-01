10 thousand Nigerian nairas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert NGN to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 ngn
49.03 hkd

₦1.000 NGN = $0.004903 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00510.0059
Low0.00470.0047
Average0.00490.0052
Change-3.82%-13.07%
View full history

1 NGN to HKD stats

The performance of NGN to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0051 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0049. The change for NGN to HKD was -3.82.

The performance of NGN to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0059 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for NGN to HKD was -13.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NGN0.00490 HKD
5 NGN0.02452 HKD
10 NGN0.04903 HKD
20 NGN0.09806 HKD
50 NGN0.24515 HKD
100 NGN0.49031 HKD
250 NGN1.22577 HKD
500 NGN2.45155 HKD
1000 NGN4.90310 HKD
2000 NGN9.80620 HKD
5000 NGN24.51550 HKD
10000 NGN49.03100 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Nigerian Naira
100 HKD20,395.30000 NGN
200 HKD40,790.60000 NGN
300 HKD61,185.90000 NGN
500 HKD101,976.50000 NGN
1000 HKD203,953.00000 NGN
2000 HKD407,906.00000 NGN
2500 HKD509,882.50000 NGN
3000 HKD611,859.00000 NGN
4000 HKD815,812.00000 NGN
5000 HKD1,019,765.00000 NGN
10000 HKD2,039,530.00000 NGN
20000 HKD4,079,060.00000 NGN