50 Chinese yuan rmb to Nigerian nairas

Convert CNY to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 cny
5,515.60 ngn

1.00000 CNY = 110.31200 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nigerian Naira
1 CNY110.31200 NGN
5 CNY551.56000 NGN
10 CNY1103.12000 NGN
20 CNY2206.24000 NGN
50 CNY5515.60000 NGN
100 CNY11031.20000 NGN
250 CNY27578.00000 NGN
500 CNY55156.00000 NGN
1000 CNY110312.00000 NGN
2000 CNY220624.00000 NGN
5000 CNY551560.00000 NGN
10000 CNY1103120.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NGN0.00907 CNY
5 NGN0.04533 CNY
10 NGN0.09065 CNY
20 NGN0.18130 CNY
50 NGN0.45326 CNY
100 NGN0.90652 CNY
250 NGN2.26630 CNY
500 NGN4.53261 CNY
1000 NGN9.06521 CNY
2000 NGN18.13042 CNY
5000 NGN45.32605 CNY
10000 NGN90.65210 CNY