Convert IDR to NGN at the real exchange rate
IDR to NGN conversion chart
1 IDR = 0.10249 NGN
|1 IDR to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1032
|0.1032
|Low
|0.0978
|0.0901
|Average
|0.1013
|0.0972
|Change
|1.51%
|11.38%
1 IDR to NGN stats
The performance of IDR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1032 and a 30 day low of 0.0978. This means the 30 day average was 0.1013. The change for IDR to NGN was 1.51.
The performance of IDR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1032 and a 90 day low of 0.0901. This means the 90 day average was 0.0972. The change for IDR to NGN was 11.38.
|Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 NGN
|9.75716 IDR
|5 NGN
|48.78580 IDR
|10 NGN
|97.57160 IDR
|20 NGN
|195.14320 IDR
|50 NGN
|487.85800 IDR
|100 NGN
|975.71600 IDR
|250 NGN
|2,439.29000 IDR
|500 NGN
|4,878.58000 IDR
|1000 NGN
|9,757.16000 IDR
|2000 NGN
|19,514.32000 IDR
|5000 NGN
|48,785.80000 IDR
|10000 NGN
|97,571.60000 IDR