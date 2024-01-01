500 Indonesian rupiahs to Nigerian nairas

Convert IDR to NGN at the real exchange rate

500 idr
51.24 ngn

Rp1.000 IDR = ₦0.1025 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 IDR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10320.1032
Low0.09780.0901
Average0.10130.0972
Change1.63%11.52%
View full history

1 IDR to NGN stats

The performance of IDR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1032 and a 30 day low of 0.0978. This means the 30 day average was 0.1013. The change for IDR to NGN was 1.63.

The performance of IDR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1032 and a 90 day low of 0.0901. This means the 90 day average was 0.0972. The change for IDR to NGN was 11.52.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9630.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.5911.4441.6441.4950.8428.6
1 SGD0.76464.1280.69311.1381.0350.5835.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Nigerian Naira
1 IDR0.10249 NGN
5 IDR0.51245 NGN
10 IDR1.02489 NGN
20 IDR2.04978 NGN
50 IDR5.12445 NGN
100 IDR10.24890 NGN
250 IDR25.62225 NGN
500 IDR51.24450 NGN
1000 IDR102.48900 NGN
2000 IDR204.97800 NGN
5000 IDR512.44500 NGN
10000 IDR1,024.89000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NGN9.75716 IDR
5 NGN48.78580 IDR
10 NGN97.57160 IDR
20 NGN195.14320 IDR
50 NGN487.85800 IDR
100 NGN975.71600 IDR
250 NGN2,439.29000 IDR
500 NGN4,878.58000 IDR
1000 NGN9,757.16000 IDR
2000 NGN19,514.32000 IDR
5000 NGN48,785.80000 IDR
10000 NGN97,571.60000 IDR