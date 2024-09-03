Indonesian rupiah to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Nigerian nairas is currently 0.102 today, reflecting a -0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a -0.158% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 0.103 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.102 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.477% decrease in value.