Moroccan dirhams to Singapore dollars today

Convert MAD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
133.52 sgd

1.000 MAD = 0.1335 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 MAD0.13352 SGD
5 MAD0.66758 SGD
10 MAD1.33515 SGD
20 MAD2.67030 SGD
50 MAD6.67575 SGD
100 MAD13.35150 SGD
250 MAD33.37875 SGD
500 MAD66.75750 SGD
1000 MAD133.51500 SGD
2000 MAD267.03000 SGD
5000 MAD667.57500 SGD
10000 MAD1,335.15000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 SGD7.48979 MAD
5 SGD37.44895 MAD
10 SGD74.89790 MAD
20 SGD149.79580 MAD
50 SGD374.48950 MAD
100 SGD748.97900 MAD
250 SGD1,872.44750 MAD
500 SGD3,744.89500 MAD
1000 SGD7,489.79000 MAD
2000 SGD14,979.58000 MAD
5000 SGD37,448.95000 MAD
10000 SGD74,897.90000 MAD