10 Singapore dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert SGD to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 sgd
75.36 mad

1.00000 SGD = 7.53627 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Singapore dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 SGD7.53627 MAD
5 SGD37.68135 MAD
10 SGD75.36270 MAD
20 SGD150.72540 MAD
50 SGD376.81350 MAD
100 SGD753.62700 MAD
250 SGD1884.06750 MAD
500 SGD3768.13500 MAD
1000 SGD7536.27000 MAD
2000 SGD15072.54000 MAD
5000 SGD37681.35000 MAD
10000 SGD75362.70000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 MAD0.13269 SGD
5 MAD0.66346 SGD
10 MAD1.32692 SGD
20 MAD2.65384 SGD
50 MAD6.63460 SGD
100 MAD13.26920 SGD
250 MAD33.17300 SGD
500 MAD66.34600 SGD
1000 MAD132.69200 SGD
2000 MAD265.38400 SGD
5000 MAD663.46000 SGD
10000 MAD1326.92000 SGD