Singapore dollar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 7.470 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.903% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 7.501 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 7.395 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.250% decrease in value.