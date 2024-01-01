Moroccan dirhams to British pounds sterling today

Convert MAD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
77.94 gbp

1.000 MAD = 0.07794 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1599.7620.7820.9141.3471.5161.33918.717
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0030.0020.031
1 GBP1.28767.42511.171.7241.941.71323.949
1 EUR1.094655.960.85511.4741.6581.46420.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / British Pound Sterling
1 MAD0.07794 GBP
5 MAD0.38972 GBP
10 MAD0.77944 GBP
20 MAD1.55887 GBP
50 MAD3.89718 GBP
100 MAD7.79436 GBP
250 MAD19.48590 GBP
500 MAD38.97180 GBP
1000 MAD77.94360 GBP
2000 MAD155.88720 GBP
5000 MAD389.71800 GBP
10000 MAD779.43600 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Moroccan Dirham
1 GBP12.82980 MAD
5 GBP64.14900 MAD
10 GBP128.29800 MAD
20 GBP256.59600 MAD
50 GBP641.49000 MAD
100 GBP1,282.98000 MAD
250 GBP3,207.45000 MAD
500 GBP6,414.90000 MAD
1000 GBP12,829.80000 MAD
2000 GBP25,659.60000 MAD
5000 GBP64,149.00000 MAD
10000 GBP128,298.00000 MAD