Swedish krona to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.947 today, reflecting a -0.609% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.233% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.956 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.946 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.543% increase in value.