10 thousand US dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert USD to MAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
101,371 mad

1.00000 USD = 10.13710 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
How to convert US dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 USD10.13710 MAD
5 USD50.68550 MAD
10 USD101.37100 MAD
20 USD202.74200 MAD
50 USD506.85500 MAD
100 USD1013.71000 MAD
250 USD2534.27500 MAD
500 USD5068.55000 MAD
1000 USD10137.10000 MAD
2000 USD20274.20000 MAD
5000 USD50685.50000 MAD
10000 USD101371.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / US Dollar
1 MAD0.09865 USD
5 MAD0.49324 USD
10 MAD0.98647 USD
20 MAD1.97295 USD
50 MAD4.93238 USD
100 MAD9.86475 USD
250 MAD24.66187 USD
500 MAD49.32375 USD
1000 MAD98.64750 USD
2000 MAD197.29500 USD
5000 MAD493.23750 USD
10000 MAD986.47500 USD