Maldivian rufiyaa to Indian rupees Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Maldivian rufiyaa to Indian rupees history summary. This is the Maldivian rufiyaa (MVR) to Indian rupees (INR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MVR and INR historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
Maldivian rufiyaa to Indian rupees exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Indian rupees is currently 5.450 today, reflecting a -0.726% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.726% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 5.522 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 5.442 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.346% increase in value.
