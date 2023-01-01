250 Maldivian rufiyaas to Indian rupees

Convert MVR to INR at the real exchange rate

250 mvr
1345.89 inr

1.00000 MVR = 5.38355 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MVR to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.046287.07491.434551.659980.964918.9156
1GBP1.153211.20655100.4211.654421.91441.1127321.8148
1USD0.955850.828809183.22971.37121.586670.922218.0803
1INR0.01148440.00995810.012014910.01647490.01906380.01108020.217234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indian Rupee
1 MVR5.38355 INR
5 MVR26.91775 INR
10 MVR53.83550 INR
20 MVR107.67100 INR
50 MVR269.17750 INR
100 MVR538.35500 INR
250 MVR1345.88750 INR
500 MVR2691.77500 INR
1000 MVR5383.55000 INR
2000 MVR10767.10000 INR
5000 MVR26917.75000 INR
10000 MVR53835.50000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 INR0.18575 MVR
5 INR0.92875 MVR
10 INR1.85751 MVR
20 INR3.71502 MVR
50 INR9.28755 MVR
100 INR18.57510 MVR
250 INR46.43775 MVR
500 INR92.87550 MVR
1000 INR185.75100 MVR
2000 INR371.50200 MVR
5000 INR928.75500 MVR
10000 INR1857.51000 MVR