500 Maldivian rufiyaas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MVR to HKD at the real exchange rate

500 mvr
253.28 hkd

1.00000 MVR = 0.50657 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MVR to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.04687.05831.434381.660050.964818.9097
1GBP1.153211.2063100.41.65421.914461.1126121.8076
1USD0.9560.828981183.22971.37131.587050.9224518.0781
1INR0.01148660.009960160.012014910.01647610.01906830.01108320.217207

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MVR0.50657 HKD
5 MVR2.53285 HKD
10 MVR5.06569 HKD
20 MVR10.13138 HKD
50 MVR25.32845 HKD
100 MVR50.65690 HKD
250 MVR126.64225 HKD
500 MVR253.28450 HKD
1000 MVR506.56900 HKD
2000 MVR1013.13800 HKD
5000 MVR2532.84500 HKD
10000 MVR5065.69000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
100 HKD197.40700 MVR
200 HKD394.81400 MVR
300 HKD592.22100 MVR
500 HKD987.03500 MVR
1000 HKD1974.07000 MVR
2000 HKD3948.14000 MVR
2500 HKD4935.17500 MVR
3000 HKD5922.21000 MVR
4000 HKD7896.28000 MVR
5000 HKD9870.35000 MVR
10000 HKD19740.70000 MVR
20000 HKD39481.40000 MVR