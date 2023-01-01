Canadian dollars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert CAD to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
516.323 jod

1.00000 CAD = 0.51632 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.2360.919350.804246287.251.539887.243555.6976
1 INR0.01201410.01104480.009662243.451030.01850020.08702360.669153
1 EUR1.0877590.5410.8749312.4561.675017.8791260.5851
1 GBP1.2434103.4961.142991357.1671.914699.0065769.2544

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 CAD0.51632 JOD
5 CAD2.58161 JOD
10 CAD5.16323 JOD
20 CAD10.32646 JOD
50 CAD25.81615 JOD
100 CAD51.63230 JOD
250 CAD129.08075 JOD
500 CAD258.16150 JOD
1000 CAD516.32300 JOD
2000 CAD1032.64600 JOD
5000 CAD2581.61500 JOD
10000 CAD5163.23000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 JOD1.93677 CAD
5 JOD9.68385 CAD
10 JOD19.36770 CAD
20 JOD38.73540 CAD
50 JOD96.83850 CAD
100 JOD193.67700 CAD
250 JOD484.19250 CAD
500 JOD968.38500 CAD
1000 JOD1936.77000 CAD
2000 JOD3873.54000 CAD
5000 JOD9683.85000 CAD
10000 JOD19367.70000 CAD