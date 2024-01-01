Polish zloty to Jordanian dinars today

Convert PLN to JOD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = JD0.1762 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
PLN to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 PLN to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18640.1864
Low0.17620.1762
Average0.18100.1820
Change-5.50%-2.14%
1 PLN to JOD stats

The performance of PLN to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1864 and a 30 day low of 0.1762. This means the 30 day average was 0.1810. The change for PLN to JOD was -5.50.

The performance of PLN to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1864 and a 90 day low of 0.1762. This means the 90 day average was 0.1820. The change for PLN to JOD was -2.14.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Jordanian Dinar
1 PLN0.17621 JOD
5 PLN0.88105 JOD
10 PLN1.76209 JOD
20 PLN3.52418 JOD
50 PLN8.81045 JOD
100 PLN17.62090 JOD
250 PLN44.05225 JOD
500 PLN88.10450 JOD
1000 PLN176.20900 JOD
2000 PLN352.41800 JOD
5000 PLN881.04500 JOD
10000 PLN1,762.09000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 JOD5.67509 PLN
5 JOD28.37545 PLN
10 JOD56.75090 PLN
20 JOD113.50180 PLN
50 JOD283.75450 PLN
100 JOD567.50900 PLN
250 JOD1,418.77250 PLN
500 JOD2,837.54500 PLN
1000 JOD5,675.09000 PLN
2000 JOD11,350.18000 PLN
5000 JOD28,375.45000 PLN
10000 JOD56,750.90000 PLN