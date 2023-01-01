Chinese yuan rmb to Jordanian dinars today

Convert CNY to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
97.940 jod

1.00000 CNY = 0.09794 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801251.37590.920650.8047971.5440483.20941.34675
1 HKD0.12818510.1763690.1180120.1031630.19792310.66620.172633
1 CAD0.7267975.6699310.6691190.5849241.1222160.47630.978814
1 EUR1.08628.473721.494510.87421.6771490.38211.46284

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Jordanian Dinar
1 CNY0.09794 JOD
5 CNY0.48970 JOD
10 CNY0.97940 JOD
20 CNY1.95880 JOD
50 CNY4.89700 JOD
100 CNY9.79400 JOD
250 CNY24.48500 JOD
500 CNY48.97000 JOD
1000 CNY97.94000 JOD
2000 CNY195.88000 JOD
5000 CNY489.70000 JOD
10000 CNY979.40000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 JOD10.21030 CNY
5 JOD51.05150 CNY
10 JOD102.10300 CNY
20 JOD204.20600 CNY
50 JOD510.51500 CNY
100 JOD1021.03000 CNY
250 JOD2552.57500 CNY
500 JOD5105.15000 CNY
1000 JOD10210.30000 CNY
2000 JOD20420.60000 CNY
5000 JOD51051.50000 CNY
10000 JOD102103.00000 CNY