Chinese yuan rmb to Jordanian dinars today

Convert CNY to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
98.857 jod

¥1.000 CNY = JD0.09886 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09890.0989
Low0.09740.0974
Average0.09770.0978
Change1.36%1.02%
1 CNY to JOD stats

The performance of CNY to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0989 and a 30 day low of 0.0974. This means the 30 day average was 0.0977. The change for CNY to JOD was 1.36.

The performance of CNY to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0989 and a 90 day low of 0.0974. This means the 90 day average was 0.0978. The change for CNY to JOD was 1.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Jordanian Dinar
1 CNY0.09886 JOD
5 CNY0.49429 JOD
10 CNY0.98857 JOD
20 CNY1.97714 JOD
50 CNY4.94285 JOD
100 CNY9.88570 JOD
250 CNY24.71425 JOD
500 CNY49.42850 JOD
1000 CNY98.85700 JOD
2000 CNY197.71400 JOD
5000 CNY494.28500 JOD
10000 CNY988.57000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 JOD10.11560 CNY
5 JOD50.57800 CNY
10 JOD101.15600 CNY
20 JOD202.31200 CNY
50 JOD505.78000 CNY
100 JOD1,011.56000 CNY
250 JOD2,528.90000 CNY
500 JOD5,057.80000 CNY
1000 JOD10,115.60000 CNY
2000 JOD20,231.20000 CNY
5000 JOD50,578.00000 CNY
10000 JOD101,156.00000 CNY