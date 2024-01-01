Swedish kronor to Jordanian dinars today

Convert SEK to JOD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = JD0.06440 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 SEK to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06720.0703
Low0.06440.0644
Average0.06580.0679
Change-4.13%-7.41%
View full history

1 SEK to JOD stats

The performance of SEK to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0672 and a 30 day low of 0.0644. This means the 30 day average was 0.0658. The change for SEK to JOD was -4.13.

The performance of SEK to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0703 and a 90 day low of 0.0644. This means the 90 day average was 0.0679. The change for SEK to JOD was -7.41.

Track market ratesView SEK to JOD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06911.04584.4441.3974.108
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65489.1011.4744.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94513.975106.8511.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9450.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jordanian Dinar
1 SEK0.06440 JOD
5 SEK0.32199 JOD
10 SEK0.64398 JOD
20 SEK1.28796 JOD
50 SEK3.21989 JOD
100 SEK6.43978 JOD
250 SEK16.09945 JOD
500 SEK32.19890 JOD
1000 SEK64.39780 JOD
2000 SEK128.79560 JOD
5000 SEK321.98900 JOD
10000 SEK643.97800 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 JOD15.52850 SEK
5 JOD77.64250 SEK
10 JOD155.28500 SEK
20 JOD310.57000 SEK
50 JOD776.42500 SEK
100 JOD1,552.85000 SEK
250 JOD3,882.12500 SEK
500 JOD7,764.25000 SEK
1000 JOD15,528.50000 SEK
2000 JOD31,057.00000 SEK
5000 JOD77,642.50000 SEK
10000 JOD155,285.00000 SEK