Hong Kong dollars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert HKD to JOD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = JD0.09112 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
HKD to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 HKD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09130.0913
Low0.09110.0908
Average0.09120.0911
Change-0.09%0.28%
1 HKD to JOD stats

The performance of HKD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0913 and a 30 day low of 0.0911. This means the 30 day average was 0.0912. The change for HKD to JOD was -0.09.

The performance of HKD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0913 and a 90 day low of 0.0908. This means the 90 day average was 0.0911. The change for HKD to JOD was 0.28.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
100 HKD9.11176 JOD
200 HKD18.22352 JOD
300 HKD27.33528 JOD
500 HKD45.55880 JOD
1000 HKD91.11760 JOD
2000 HKD182.23520 JOD
2500 HKD227.79400 JOD
3000 HKD273.35280 JOD
4000 HKD364.47040 JOD
5000 HKD455.58800 JOD
10000 HKD911.17600 JOD
20000 HKD1,822.35200 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 JOD10.97480 HKD
5 JOD54.87400 HKD
10 JOD109.74800 HKD
20 JOD219.49600 HKD
50 JOD548.74000 HKD
100 JOD1,097.48000 HKD
250 JOD2,743.70000 HKD
500 JOD5,487.40000 HKD
1000 JOD10,974.80000 HKD
2000 JOD21,949.60000 HKD
5000 JOD54,874.00000 HKD
10000 JOD109,748.00000 HKD