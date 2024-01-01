Turkish liras to Jordanian dinars today

Convert TRY to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
21.339 jod

TL1.000 TRY = JD0.02134 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02170.0220
Low0.02130.0213
Average0.02150.0217
Change-1.74%-2.88%
View full history

1 TRY to JOD stats

The performance of TRY to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0213. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for TRY to JOD was -1.74.

The performance of TRY to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0220 and a 90 day low of 0.0213. This means the 90 day average was 0.0217. The change for TRY to JOD was -2.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.711.3883.67348.692
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3271.5154.00753.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0441.7754.69762.265
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jordanian Dinar
1 TRY0.02134 JOD
5 TRY0.10670 JOD
10 TRY0.21339 JOD
20 TRY0.42678 JOD
50 TRY1.06695 JOD
100 TRY2.13390 JOD
250 TRY5.33475 JOD
500 TRY10.66950 JOD
1000 TRY21.33900 JOD
2000 TRY42.67800 JOD
5000 TRY106.69500 JOD
10000 TRY213.39000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 JOD46.86250 TRY
5 JOD234.31250 TRY
10 JOD468.62500 TRY
20 JOD937.25000 TRY
50 JOD2,343.12500 TRY
100 JOD4,686.25000 TRY
250 JOD11,715.62500 TRY
500 JOD23,431.25000 TRY
1000 JOD46,862.50000 TRY
2000 JOD93,725.00000 TRY
5000 JOD234,312.50000 TRY
10000 JOD468,625.00000 TRY