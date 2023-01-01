250 Turkish liras to Jordanian dinars

Convert TRY to JOD at the real exchange rate

250 try
6.431 jod

1.00000 TRY = 0.02572 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050887.48441.444111.660560.9633518.875
1GBP1.1551311.2138101.0551.668131.918141.112821.8029
1USD0.951650.823859183.2551.37431.580280.9167517.9625
1INR0.01143060.009895610.012011310.01650710.01898120.01101140.215753

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jordanian Dinar
1 TRY0.02572 JOD
5 TRY0.12862 JOD
10 TRY0.25723 JOD
20 TRY0.51447 JOD
50 TRY1.28618 JOD
100 TRY2.57235 JOD
250 TRY6.43088 JOD
500 TRY12.86175 JOD
1000 TRY25.72350 JOD
2000 TRY51.44700 JOD
5000 TRY128.61750 JOD
10000 TRY257.23500 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 JOD38.87490 TRY
5 JOD194.37450 TRY
10 JOD388.74900 TRY
20 JOD777.49800 TRY
50 JOD1943.74500 TRY
100 JOD3887.49000 TRY
250 JOD9718.72500 TRY
500 JOD19437.45000 TRY
1000 JOD38874.90000 TRY
2000 JOD77749.80000 TRY
5000 JOD194374.50000 TRY
10000 JOD388749.00000 TRY