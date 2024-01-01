Canadese dollar

Oversight by the Bank of Canada

The stability and value of the Canadian Dollar are overseen by the Bank of Canada. The advent of currency in Canada traces back to the early 1660s, when French settlers arrived, introducing coins to the region. The initial issuance of banknotes occurred in 1821 through the Montreal Bank, swiftly gaining prominence as a primary mode of transaction.

In 1841, as the Province of Canada under British rule, a currency known as the Canadian Pound was introduced. However, by 1858, the Canadian Dollar replaced the Pound, aligning its value with the US Dollar. During this transition, both US Dollars and British Gold Sovereigns were accepted as legal tender within Canada's boundaries.

Following Canadian Confederation, the government initiated the decimalization of the currency, issuing a new set of coins in the Dominion of Canada. The establishment of the Bank of Canada in 1934 marked the inception of banknotes, introduced a year later. Notably, the inaugural Loonie coin entered circulation in 1987, followed by the introduction of the two-dollar coin, commonly referred to as the Toonie, in 1996. A significant development occurred in 2011 when the Central Bank of Canada launched a novel series of banknotes printed on polymer material.