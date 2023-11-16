Canadian dollars to Colombian pesos today

Convert CAD to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
2,955,540 cop

1.00000 CAD = 2955.54000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
How to convert Canadian dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 CAD2955.54000 COP
5 CAD14777.70000 COP
10 CAD29555.40000 COP
20 CAD59110.80000 COP
50 CAD147777.00000 COP
100 CAD295554.00000 COP
250 CAD738885.00000 COP
500 CAD1477770.00000 COP
1000 CAD2955540.00000 COP
2000 CAD5911080.00000 COP
5000 CAD14777700.00000 COP
10000 CAD29555400.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 COP0.00034 CAD
5 COP0.00169 CAD
10 COP0.00338 CAD
20 COP0.00677 CAD
50 COP0.01692 CAD
100 COP0.03383 CAD
250 COP0.08459 CAD
500 COP0.16917 CAD
1000 COP0.33835 CAD
2000 COP0.67670 CAD
5000 COP1.69174 CAD
10000 COP3.38348 CAD