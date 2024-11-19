100 Bulgarian levs to Japanese yen
Convert BGN to JPY at the real exchange rate
BGN to JPY conversion chart
1 BGN = 83.50330 JPY
0
|1 BGN to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|85.0747
|85.0747
|Low
|83.1014
|79.7672
|Average
|84.0774
|82.7457
|Change
|0.51%
|0.93%
|View full history
1 BGN to JPY stats
The performance of BGN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 85.0747 and a 30 day low of 83.1014. This means the 30 day average was 84.0774. The change for BGN to JPY was 0.51.
The performance of BGN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 85.0747 and a 90 day low of 79.7672. This means the 90 day average was 82.7457. The change for BGN to JPY was 0.93.
Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Japanese Yen
|1 BGN
|83.50330 JPY
|5 BGN
|417.51650 JPY
|10 BGN
|835.03300 JPY
|20 BGN
|1,670.06600 JPY
|50 BGN
|4,175.16500 JPY
|100 BGN
|8,350.33000 JPY
|250 BGN
|20,875.82500 JPY
|500 BGN
|41,751.65000 JPY
|1000 BGN
|83,503.30000 JPY
|2000 BGN
|167,006.60000 JPY
|5000 BGN
|417,516.50000 JPY
|10000 BGN
|835,033.00000 JPY