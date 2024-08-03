Euro to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Bulgarian levs is currently 1.956 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.025% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 1.957 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 1.955 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.096% increase in value.