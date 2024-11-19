500 Bulgarian levs to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BGN to HKD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = $4.209 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
BGN to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 BGN to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.34274.4609
Low4.18874.1887
Average4.27234.3595
Change-2.50%-5.29%
1 BGN to HKD stats

The performance of BGN to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3427 and a 30 day low of 4.1887. This means the 30 day average was 4.2723. The change for BGN to HKD was -2.50.

The performance of BGN to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4609 and a 90 day low of 4.1887. This means the 90 day average was 4.3595. The change for BGN to HKD was -5.29.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6941.3971.5331.3380.78918.043
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6221.4160.83519.094
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.653
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.913

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BGN4.20864 HKD
5 BGN21.04320 HKD
10 BGN42.08640 HKD
20 BGN84.17280 HKD
50 BGN210.43200 HKD
100 BGN420.86400 HKD
250 BGN1,052.16000 HKD
500 BGN2,104.32000 HKD
1000 BGN4,208.64000 HKD
2000 BGN8,417.28000 HKD
5000 BGN21,043.20000 HKD
10000 BGN42,086.40000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
100 HKD23.76060 BGN
200 HKD47.52120 BGN
300 HKD71.28180 BGN
500 HKD118.80300 BGN
1000 HKD237.60600 BGN
2000 HKD475.21200 BGN
2500 HKD594.01500 BGN
3000 HKD712.81800 BGN
4000 HKD950.42400 BGN
5000 HKD1,188.03000 BGN
10000 HKD2,376.06000 BGN
20000 HKD4,752.12000 BGN